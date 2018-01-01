Ειδήσεις από την Ομογένεια Stellenangebot in Deutschland - Griechische Firma MOBIAK S.A./Feuerwehrausrüstung

Πληροφοριακά Στοιχεία Κατηγορία: Ομογένεια Δημοσιεύθηκε : Τετάρτη, 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Sucht einen Vertreter für die Verkaufsförderung ihrer Produkte

Die griechische Firma MOBIAK S.A., eine der am schnellsten in der Balkan-Region im Produktion und Handel von Feuerwehrgeräte entwickelten Firma, sucht einen Vertreter für die Verkaufsförderung ihrer Produkte und den Aufbau eines Vertriebsnetzes in Deutschland. Der Kandidat muss eine ehrgeizige Person sein, die arbeitswillig ist und über ausgezeichnete Kommunikationsfähigkeiten verfügt. Sie sollte einen Führerschein besitzen, der in regelmäßigen Abständen reisen kann. Kenntnisse der englischen und deutschen Sprache sowie exzellente Computerkenntnisse sind unerlässlich. Jede frühere Erfahrung auf dem Feld wird bewertet.

Das Unternehmen bietet ein zufrieden stellendes Gehalt plus Bonus proportional zum Umsatz, Firmenhandy sowie umfassende Schulungen. Interessierte Kandidaten senden ihren Lebenslauf an die E-Mail-Adresse Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από τους αυτοματισμούς αποστολέων ανεπιθύμητων μηνυμάτων. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε τη JavaScript για να μπορέσετε να τη δείτε. oder per Fax an: +30 28210 66260. Für weitere Informationen zu MOBIAK besuchen Sie bitte die Website www.mobiak.gr. Für Fragen oder Erklärungen kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter +30 28210 63222 (int. 121).

The Greek Company MOBIAK S.A., one of the most rapidly developed in the Balkan Area in Assembly & Trading of Fire Fighting Equipment, is looking for a Sales Person-Representative for promoting its products and building a Sales Network in Germany. The candidate must be an ambitious person, eager to work, with excellent communication skills who should have a driving license capable of traveling at regular intervals. Knowledge of the English and German Language as well as Excellent Computer Skills is essential. Any previous experience on the filed will be assessed.

The company offers a satisfactory salary plus bonus proportional to sales, company cell phone as well as comprehensive training. Interested Candidates should send Curriculum Vitae to the email address Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από τους αυτοματισμούς αποστολέων ανεπιθύμητων μηνυμάτων. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε τη JavaScript για να μπορέσετε να τη δείτε. or to fax: +30 28210 66260. For further information related to MOBIAK please visit the site www.mobiak.gr. For any questions or clarifications please contact us at +30 28210 63222 (int. 121).